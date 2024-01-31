It’s Almost Time For The Snowiest Month In New Jersey

I do like winter, although I must admit I am not as much of a snow lover as I used to be when I was younger. Maybe that's the way most folks are. It's just no fun having to dig out and drive in snow. So the fact we are heading into the "snowiest" month in New Jersey is not something a lot of us are not jumping up and down for lol

Get our free mobile app

Winter Unsplash.com Jessica Fadelfrom loading...

According to an article from NJ.com February is the snowiest month of the year, on average, in New Jersey. "Statistically, February is the snowiest month of the year in New Jersey, with the Newark area typically getting 10.1 inches of snow, the Trenton area usually seeing 8.7 inches of snow and the Atlantic City region averaging 5.9 inches of snow. But, as everyone knows from the past two winters, not every February is snowy."

Winter Unsplash.com Filip Bunkens loading...

As far as this February, let's take a look at the first part of the month. According to NJ.com, "As of now, long-range computer models and atmospheric trends are pointing to a cold start to February in New Jersey — but with mostly dry conditions. Forecasters say no major winter storms, or even smaller ones, have their sights set on the New Jersey region during the first week to 10 days of the new month."

Snowman Unsplash.com Vladimir Haltakov loading...

So only time will tell. We have had some snow this season in New Jersey, but nothing too crazy when it comes to snow amounts. So will our snowiest month, on average, bring us more from Jack Frost? Stay Tuned!

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...