Henry’s Restaurant In Seaside Heights is Now Open We Will Show You Around📷

Always great to let you know about new local businesses here in New Jersey and at the Jersey Shore. As we get closer to spring we have an exciting new restaurant to enjoy in Seaside Heights and we wanted to give you a quick look at this new eatery and bar which will surely be a favorite this summer in Ocean County.

As Klee's Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, New Jersey heads to its 50th Anniversary, they are now celebrating a brand new restaurant and brand called "Henry's". The baby of the Klee's brand is brand is now open and celebrating its very first year.

I got a personal tour of the brand new Henry's in Seaside Heights from Klee's Owner Henry "Butch" Anderson and it looked fantastic. I was there very early in the morning so I had a chance to see the new restaurant and bar as it was just opening for the day. As Kevin pointed out, they will have plenty of seating for patrons to eat both inside and outside. A cool feature of Henry's is the retractable walls/doors that during nice weather will raise up to give Henry's a true open-air vibe at the beach that will be fantastic. Perfect for day or evening meals at Henry's.

Henry's has a full menu and a fantastic new bar for folks to enjoy. So you can grab a table or pull up a stool to enjoy at Henry's. In addition, Henry's has multiple televisions and an area for "LIVE" entertainment as well.

For more information about Henry's @ Klee's Bar Seaside Heights, contact Klee's Bar and Grill.

The present owners, Henry “Butch” Anderson and Sue Brosnan along with Butch’s children Amy and John, invite you to check out the new Henry's @ Klee's Bar in Seaside Heights.

