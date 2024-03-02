Fox News’ Jesse Watters Has New Home In New Jersey 😮
If you have watched the very popular program “The Five” on Fox News then you are familiar with one of their top personalities Jesse Watters, you know “I’m Watters and This is My World”. Jesse is now hosting his very own primetime show at 8 pm (Jesse Watters Primetime). Mr Watters and his family have a residence in Ocean County on Long Beach Island and now they have moved to Somerset County to the Bernardsville area.
According to a recent New Jersey Real Estate article, “purchased a five-bedroom mansion in Bernardsville in February last year. Bought for $2.76 million, the 10,296 square-foot residence sits on 5.6 private acres on Bernardsville Mountain. Whilst only 20 years old, the property is inspired by Greek architecture and includes a library and cinema room.” Sounds nice.
The Watters Family gave up the beaches of LBI for the Mountains in Bernardsville. The Watters sold their 1.65 million dollar waterfront home in Beach Haven, Long Beach Island.
Jesse Watters has a new book “Get It Together” coming out March 19th.
