Sad News, My Favorite Diner in Forked River, NJ is for Sale

Is this true? This place to me makes me smile. I've always said it's so delicious.

The Forked River Diner is right along Rt. 9 in Forked River. I've driven by it many times and never even thought twice about it until we went in. I can't believe the years I've missed at this delicious place.

It's tiny, in a blink of an eye, and you might miss it in Lacey Township. This was all before I went in for the first time about 10 years ago and I go all the time.

This adorable trailer-looking diner, very tiny - is lovely inside and exactly what I would want a diner to look like when I walk in. Like I wrote about earlier, I didn't even realize it was even open.

It's teal and silver with teal booths inside. Forked River Diner, a friendly, family-owned diner. It has been family-owned for year and years and has always been a staple Lacey Township.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media Sue Moll, Townsquare Media loading...

Every time we eat there, I'm pleasantly surprised by this little place along Rt. 9 in Forked River, just a bit south of the Forked River Marina. I've written about this little gem before, it's truly one of the best, especially for breakfast. It just yells, "A true Jersey Shore Diner" to me.

Sad news, I saw on a Lacey Township Facebook Page that the Forked River Diner is for sale. Will someone buy it and have the same kind of food? Will it be the same, probably not.

From what I'm seeing on the Lacey Chatter Facebook Page, they asking price is $895,000 and 2,000 sq. foot.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media Sue Moll, Townsquare Media loading...

So many of you were writing about how it used to be open 24 hours and when you were younger you'd go in after a fun night out. These memories will always be with us. I'll be so sad to see it go.

5 Things You Are Banned From Bringing Into New Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis