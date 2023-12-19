Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa have donated $100,000 to help restore the Turf Club in Asbury Park, NJ

According to Wikipedia, The Historic Turf Club on Spotswood Avenue in Asbury Park opened its doors for the first time nearly 100 years ago (1940) in Monmouth County. "The Turf Club opened around 1940 at 1125 Springwood Avenue. Its original owners were Robert and Caroll Brown. Ownership was soon transferred to John Moore, who operated the club until 1947. The Turf Club opened around 1940 at 1125 Springwood Avenue. Its original owners were Robert and Caroll Brown. Ownership was soon transferred to John Moore, who operated the club until 1947."

Now that you know a bit about the history of this music icon here at the Jersey Shore, let's talk about efforts to save the Turf Club by an iconic Jersey Shore music couple. Music legends Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa have come to the aid of this Monmouth County landmark.

Bruce Springsteen, left, and Patti Scialfa perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia Bruce Springsteen, left, and Patti Scialfa perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP) loading...

In a recent article by Tap Into Asbury Park, AP-AMP Board Treasurer and Asbury Park City Councilmember Yvonne Clayton said. "This is a community-driven project, and this donation from Bruce helps on so many levels. We've had a lot of moments of celebration as we move this project forward, and this is a big one for AP-AMP and the west side."

The Asbury Park African Music Project still has a ways to go before re-opening the doors at the historic Turf Club, but they are optimistic it will be done. "AP-AMP plans to transform the venue into a flourishing community music venue that celebrates Springwood Avenue's vibrant musical legacy."

There is an event coming up this week to help in the Turf Club project. "AP-AMP will be hosting "Live at the Library," a free musical celebration on Thursday, December 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Asbury Park Public Library, 500 First Avenue in Asbury Park.

