For an amazing burger in NJ, you need to check out these spots in Monmouth and Ocean

🍔 These are some of the best burger spots in Ocean County and Monmouth County

🍔 It's not just cheeseburgers and hamburgers, there's a variety of creativity

🍔 When you go out this summer, check out these Jersey Shore burger locations

In lieu of a Krusty burger -- which I had for the first time last summer in Krustyland in Florida -- that I love for nostalgic reasons and being a huge fan of The Simpsons, I love having a grilled cheeseburger with all the fixings and more -- namely, barbecue sauce.

But, I digress.

When you're craving a great burger, you want to find a spot that makes it just right, cooks it the way you like it, not greasy, not frozen, made fresh with all the savory flavors to accompany the meal.

(Photo: Barrier Island Burgers)

It can be tough to sometimes find that real, real good burger spot.

There's also the idea of being open and trying new places and seeing how their burgers are and then passing the word onto family and friends.

I love burgers and seeing restaurants and chefs get creative with what they put on top and how they present it.

Here are some of the best and most creative burger places in Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ 🍔

The Must Go To Jersey Shore Spots For A Great Burger

