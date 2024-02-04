What do you want to see at this location? What do we need in the Beachwood, Pine Beach area?

For so many years driving Rt. 9 in Pine Beach, Berkeley Township, the old plaza across from Dunkin' has been awful to look at and now it's just an empty piece of land behind a giant fence.

Berkeley Town Center Sign, Sue Moll, Townsquare Media

We just might start seeing things being built on this land. So many of you have opinions about what should go there and the horrible traffic that is already through that area on Rt. 9 at any given time of the day. It's very true, whatever moves into this abandoned area, the traffic will most likely get worse.

And, we know the name of the plaza now: Berkeley Town Center.

The Berkeley planning board came together with the revitalization plan for the Berkeley plaza. It is considered Berkeley Township, but I always say Beachwood plaza, or Pine Beach plaza.

Berkeley Shopping Center (Ilya Hemlin, Townsquare Media NJ)

At the January Berkeley Township Planning Board meeting a preliminary major site plan was approved, according to patch.com. This is very cool, check out the plans by clicking here.

The following was approved for the site, according to public notice:

**Fast Food Restaurant with Drive-Thru (Possibility of Popeye's from previous reports)

**Supermarket

**Large Retail Building

**Smaller Retail Building

**Retail Building Pad

I've seen in previous reports that there will be a car wash in this location, also.

What are you hoping to see in this location. I know we've been waiting for a long time for them to clean it up. So many listeners were hoping for a park of some sort or maybe even a dog park, in the back of it but I'm not sure. It seems like it's a retail space, but we will have to wait and see.

We will let you know more when we know more.

