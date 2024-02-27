Beloved WindMill Hot Dog Chain Hopefully is Coming Back to Brick, NJ

This is great to hear. Will Windmill come back to Brick?

Is WindMill coming back to Brick?

It sure looks that way, according to the patch.com. WindMill's application with Brick Township and the planning board is looking to change the former T-Mobile store for the Windmill with indoor and outdoor seating. This is on the township's website.

Where is the WindMill looking to be if the proposal goes through?

Rt. 70, the former T-Mobile store. It's a building standing alone between Rt. 70 and Rt. 88. They would change that building into a restaurant.

Before closing WindMill was in Brick for more than 30 years before they shut down several years ago. I believe it was 5 years ago they closed in 2019.

This is what was on the WindMill Facebook page in Brick 5 years ago:

It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of the WindMill of Brick, effective this Sunday, September 15. The WindMill has operated in Brick for over 30 years and has taken great pride in serving multiple generations of WindMill fans

I was sad to see them close after so many years. On a summer night at the Jersey Shore, there's nothing better than a WindMill hot dog.

WindMill, it's a small hot dog chain that has a few locations in Monmouth County like Belmar, Long Branch, and Red Bank.

If you've never had the Reuben Dog, you're missing out on something spectacular. It's a hot dog with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. And, let's not forget about their cheese fries.

WindMill doesn't just have hot dogs, they have burgers, chicken sandwiches, steak sandwiches, and so much more.

I'm hoping we see WindMill in Ocean County again.

