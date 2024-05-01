The 3rd Annual “Lions, Tigers, & Beers Festival” at Popcorn Park Zoo in New Jersey

It's the third annual "Lions, Tigers, & Beers Festival" to raise money for such a great cause, Popcorn Park Zoo.

When is this year's festival?

Saturday, June 8th, 2024 and Sunday, June 9th, 2024

Beer, wine tasting, food trucks, and so much more will be available. VIP Admission gets you in at 4pm, an hour before General Admission tickets. Get your tickets FAST before we sell out! Click here for your tickets.

You must be 21 and older to enter the festival.

Where is the festival this year?

Yes, it's at the Popcorn Park Zoo. If you've never been there, it's located at 1 Humane Way in Forked River. The "Lions, Tigers, & Beers Festival" is always a fun event to raise money and each year it gets bigger and better. And, that means they will raise more money.

Get our free mobile app

We all know how loved and how much wonderful care each and every animal that comes to Popcorn Park Zoo gets. It's amazing the incredible people they have working and volunteering at the zoo.

Keep Reading:

Remember you can always sponsor any animal you choose with the Associated Humane Society, you'll be helping out with so many animals and their needs. I remember when my daughter Abby was younger we sponsored a cat at the shelter at Popcorn Park, it was a lot of fun. We visited with her a lot and got to play with her in their fabulous cat room. It is something your kids will remember.

From their website:

*Doors open at 4pm for all VIP attendees (that’s one hour before General Admission!)

*VIPs also receive a t-shirt and other swag along with a one of a kind animal encounter.

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman