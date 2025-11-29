New Jersey Holiday Shoppers: Amazon Just Updated Its Return Policy for the 2025 Season.

The holiday shopping rush is already underway in New Jersey, and this year, Amazon is rolling out a helpful change that could make gift-giving a little less stressful.

Whether you're tackling your list early or waiting for those last-minute deals, a more flexible return window means peace of mind if something isn’t quite the perfect fit.

An Extended Return Window for the Holidays

Each year, Amazon typically expands its return window for the holiday season, but 2025’s update stretches things out even more.

For most items purchased between November 1 and December 31, 2025, shoppers will now have until January 31, 2026 to return them, according to newsweek.com.

That’s nearly three full months of cushion for customers who want to get a head start on their shopping without worrying that early orders might fall outside the standard 30-day return period.

Important Exception: Apple-Branded Products

Before you toss an Apple gift into your cart, there’s one key difference to note. Apple-branded items follow a slightly shorter timeline.

For these products bought between November 1 and December 31, 2025, the return deadline is January 15, 2026, according to newsweek.com.

Everything else? You still get the full extension to January 31.

How Amazon Returns Usually Work

Under normal circumstances, Amazon’s return policy is fairly straightforward:

Most items can be returned within 30 days of delivery as long as they’re in original or unused condition. That works for everyday shopping, but during the holidays—when people buy gifts weeks or even months in advance—that window can feel a little tight.

Read More: South Jersey's Most Enchanting Winter Wonderland Returns for 2025

The holiday extension gives shoppers more time to exchange sizes, swap colors, or return duplicate gifts without the pressure of a ticking clock.

Why This Matters for New Jersey Shoppers

New Jerseyans love a good deal, and thousands rely on Amazon for holiday convenience, especially when icy roads, crowded malls, and jam-packed parking lots make in-person shopping a headache.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer