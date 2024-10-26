The same word that describes Ken's occupation in Barbie can also sum up what AI thinks the perfect Jersey Shore wedding should be.

Beach.

I'm not being funny or exaggerating. When I asked ChatGPT "What is the perfect Jersey Shore wedding?" the response included some sort of beachy vibe in every aspect.

I got married this past August and my reception was right on the Seaside Boardwalk, above Sawmill, you can't get much more "Jersey Shore" than that. However, the overall theme of my wedding wasn't beachy or nautical.

I did have boardwalk pizza during cocktail hour and an ice cream bar during dessert, so that was pretty beachy.

What is the perfect Jersey Shore wedding?

Overall, according to ChatGPT, "A perfect Jersey Shore wedding can be a magical and memorable experience, blending the beauty of the coast with a relaxed, beachy atmosphere."

Jersey Shore Wedding Venue

The AI tool suggests a beachfront venue in LBI, Point Pleasant Beach, Cape May, or Asbury Park. It continues to suggest a more historical landmark to host the wedding such as the Absecon Light House or Renault Winery.

absecon light house Google Maps loading...

Already hit a snag here.

Renault Winery is a fantastic wedding venue, I just saw one this past weekend when I went wine tasting with my mom. However, it is not beachfront.

I was shocked to find out that you can actually have a wedding at the Absecon Light House.

Jersey Shore Wedding Ceremony on the Beach

To be on theme, a beach ceremony makes the most sense.

Exchange vows with the sound of waves and the ocean breeze. Set up a simple arch with flowers or fabric and provide seating for guests.

Thank goodness they tell you to provide seating for guests.

Beach Wedding Photo by Getúlio Moraes on Unsplash loading...

ChatGPT must have forgotten on which coast New Jersey exists because they say to have a sunset wedding.

Sure, you can have a beach wedding at sunset to take advantage of the beautiful colors. However, if you have the ceremony on an ocean beach you will not see the sunset.

Jersey Shore Wedding Reception

Have your reception outdoors says ChatGPT, "Host your reception outdoors under a tent, on a rooftop, or in a garden with ocean views."

If anyone knows a garden venue with ocean views, please let me know...

They also suggest serving plenty of seafood and ending the night with a huge bonfire on the beach.

Beach Bonfire Photo by Elias Vidal on Unsplash loading...

Don't forget the s'mores and the fire permit.

Jersey Shore Wedding Decor

Many weddings in New Jersey follow ChatGPT's ideas for the best Jersey Shore wedding decor.

Keep it beachy, nautical, and rustic.

The program says to use seashells, starfish, ropes, anchors, wood signs, and mason jar candles.

beach themed table set up at a wedding reception nathan kelly loading...

Jersey Shore Wedding Attire

Keep it casual.

They suggest the bride wear sandals or go barefoot for your beach ceremony.

The rest of the wedding should, "Opt for lightweight, breathable fabrics for both the bride and groom. Bridesmaids can wear flowy dresses, and groomsmen can sport linen suits."

Jersey Shore Wedding Activities

My wedding venue (Park Pavilion) had a balcony over the boardwalk, where I wanted to put a cornhole or large wooden Connect 4 set for people to use.

I ended up opting out, but ChatGPT does suggest things like this.

Cornhole beanbag toss wood game board outside on grass valbunny loading...

They also suggest beach volleyball, paddleboarding, and a boat ride which may be difficult to do at a wedding.

Jersey Shore Wedding Entertainment

ChatGPT says, "Choose a band or DJ who can play a mix of beachy tunes and your favorite songs."

Remember, a Jersey Shore wedding can be summed up in one word...beach.

You can also do a big send-off with fireworks on the beach.

ChatGPT finishes their perfect Jersey Shore wedding by saying, "With careful planning and attention to detail, a Jersey Shore wedding can be a beautiful, relaxed, and unforgettable celebration of love."

As someone who just over 2 months ago had a Jersey Shore wedding, I couldn't agree more.

