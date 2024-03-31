5 of the Best Restaurants for Easter Brunch in Ocean County, NJ

Easter brunch is always such a nice time to visit with family, without cooking.

For so many years I remember my family and I going to this one restaurant before it closed down for several years ago. I remember my Grammy always wearing her pink bonnet and my aunt Jane wearing her bunny ears.

These times bring tears to my eyes, yes they were wonderful, I only wish I could celebrate Easter with them one more time. My Mom and Dad have both passed and my Grammy, and my aunt Jane, it's just so sad.

This year I will be hanging balloons on my tree out back, because that's what my Mom and aunt loved to do every Easter for me and my brother. These balloons are pastel and hang them on a tree to make it look like an egg tree. I love my family and the memories will always be in my heart.

If you are lucky enough to have your family alive and well, make memories with them. Enjoy them, love them. I sure wish I could put the bunny ears on my Mom one more time. Here's last Easter, our last Easter with Mom, how cute was she?

We have some delicious places here in Ocean County for Easter brunch. Enjoy time with the family, without cooking and cleaning up the dishes.

Tables do book quickly, check out opentable.com for reservations, according to patch.com.

5 delicious restaurants for Easter brunch in Ocean County.

#1 - The Mainland Kitchen & Pub - Manahawkin

#2 - Tuckers Tavern - Long Beach Island

#3 - Chef Mike's ABG - Seaside Park

#4 - The Ocean View Restaurant - Seaside Heights

#5 - Rosie's - Ocean Gate

