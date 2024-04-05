The coffee, hoagies, pretzels, and gas. New Jersey LOVES this convenience store!

For the past 6 decades, this place has been a fan favorite. Especially in South Jersey.

Yes, it's been around for 60 years!

I was first introduced to this convenience store when I first went away to college in Pennsylvania and it has been my favorite ever since.

I get my coffee there every morning, fill up my tank every weekend, and make several other trips there throughout the week.

Another reason why I love this convenience store is how friendly everyone is while entering and exiting.

There's never been a time when someone doesn't hold the door open for the next person and everyone always says thank you.

It's all part of the experience.

In many counties, there's pretty much one in every town. Or more like one on every corner. At least it seems that way.

Of course, I'm talking about Wawa!

Happy 60th Birthday Wawa

On Tuesday, April 16th, you can get a free hot coffee of any size, all day long!

You can also get other items such as teas, juices, lemonade, and a special birthday cake donut for 60 cents.

Wawa started in Pennsylvania.

The first Wawa Food Market opened on April 16, 1964, in Folsom, PA.

It expanded into New Jersey in 1968 in Vineland.

There are nearly 1,000 stores throughout 6 states including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

Happy Birthday, Wawa.

Enjoy your free coffee!

