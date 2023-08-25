Tourists Grade New Jersey Residents And Here Are The Truly Unbelievable Results

Nobody at the Jersey Shore wants the summer to end. Now, tourist season? That might be a different story for many New Jersey residents. And now the tourists are grading the residents.

Wait a minute. The tourists are giving the residents of New Jersey a grade? Doesn't somebody have that backward?

It is not a typo, it is not a mistake. Tourists were asked which states have the friendliest people, and that means New Jersey has a bit of a report card to review.

The results of this study were reported in Wold Population Review, and if you live in the Garden State, you are not going to like the results. This may give you a whole new view of the tourist.

After opening the doors to our beaches, boardwalks, restaurants, and hotels summer after summer, and dealing with all the extra traffic with a smile on our faces (not really), do you think New Jersey residents were named among the nicest people? Not by a long shot.

As a matter of fact, the results of the study rank the fine folks of New Jersey as the fifth least friendly people in the country. What?

That's right, here are the only states that we apparently are nicer than. Thank you, Massachusetts, Delaware, Arkansas, and New York for being less nice than we are.

And if your first reaction to that list was surprise that Arkansas didn't do better than we did, then you are a true New Jersey resident.

We'd like to thank the tourists for their frankness. That was, by the way, sarcasm.

