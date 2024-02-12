Getting gas at WAWA this winter you may have noticed a line of cars at the air pump with drivers waiting to fill up their tires.

Has your low pressure warning light turned on in your car?

You may find yourself constantly checking and filling up your tires as the temperature remains cold here in New Jersey.

The winter weather can cause your dashboard to light up all season long and it doesn't always mean there's a puncture or a nail stuck in your tire.

The drop in temperature causes the air to become denser which lowers the tire pressure, according to Consumer Reports.

They say, the cold weather causes the tire pressure to drop about 1 pound per square inch for every drop in air temperature by 10 degrees.

So with these fluctuating temperatures this winter you may have noticed your low tire pressure warning light turning on more.

However, sometimes the warning light turns off while driving because of heat building back up.

That's why it's a good idea to check with a gauge just to make sure everything is safe before you set out on your commute to work.

Consumer Reports recommend checking the pressure in all your tires, including the spare, at least once per month all year round.

Not just during the winter months. It's also important to check during the summer months here in New Jersey as well.

