Safe Shoveling Habits To Avoid Injury This Winter

As we dig out from yesterday's big snowstorm in New Jersey, here are some tips to help you stay injury-free while out shoveling your driveway and walkways.

We haven't experienced snow like this in quite some time here in the Garden State, and even if you shoveled yesterday, the strong winds may have blown it right back, so you'll likely be outside again today.

That's what happened at my house! We shoveled, took a break, went back out, and shoveled some more yesterday, and are back out there again today.

The most important thing is staying safe while digging out.

Tips To Keep You Injury-Free While Clearing Snow

The Mayo Clinic recommends dressing for the elements, staying hydrated, and stretching before you start.

It's also very important to pace yourself and take plenty of breaks. It's good to be reminded that if something doesn't feel right, stop right away, go inside, and take a break.

You have to be extra careful with these icy condiditons that you don't slip and fall.

When shoveling, make sure you protect your back by bending at the knees; don't overload your shovel by picking up smaller amounts, or using a smaller shovel.

Remember to always keep your phone with you at all times in case you have to call for help.

