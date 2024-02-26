New Jersey LOVES pizza.

Plain, pepperoni, sausage, you name it!

There are so many amazing places to go for delicious pizza in New Jersey with many families making Friday night "pizza night."

The cost of a large pizza has definitely gone up over the years, but apparently we're still willing to pay because it's too good to give up.

So how much are you spending for pizza and how does the cost in New Jersey compare to other parts of the country?

According to new research by Clever Real Estate, the demand for pizza is so strong that pizza prices are rising faster than overall inflation at 4 percent compared to 3.5 percent.

Research shows the average price for pizza in the U.S. is $19.34.

But, how much money do you think they're spending for a large cheese pizza in New York City?

We all know everything is so expensive in NYC and pizza is no different.

It will cost you $28.60 on average.

In fact, the 10 most expensive cities for pizza are NOT in New Jersey, according to the report.

Price of a Large Cheese Pizza

1. New York, New York: $28.60

2. Chicago, Illinois: $27.66

3. Orlando, Florida: $25.35

4. Los Angeles, California: $25.05

5. Las Vegas, Nevada: $24.85

6. San Jose, California: $24.40

7. San Diego, California: $22.70

8. Seattle, Washington: $21.70

9. Austin, Texas: $21.50

10. Kansas City, Missouri: $21.49

So how much is the average large cheese pizza in New Jersey?

According to an article in Real Simple, the answer is $16.86.

Does that sound about right?

