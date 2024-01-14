Why People Who Are Moving To New Jersey Are In For A Rude Awakening

We live in New Jersey, so there's certainly something we love about this state, but people moving here from other parts of the country are certainly in for a rude awakening.

We hear all the time about how many more people are moving out of the Garden State as compared to those moving in, but there are still people here each year.

And if you are one of the people who have chosen New Jersey as the next place to live, you are certainly in for some things that may shock you.

We looked at some random states and did a little comparison in certain areas to see how New Jersey compares to other states, and the results are eye-opening.

Open Spaces. If you love the wide open spaces, you're probably not going to find them here. That means getting ready for some congestion. Let's see how much smaller New Jersey is as compared to other states, according to My Life Elsewhere.

New Jersey is 15 times smaller than Arizona. It's 7 times smaller than Florida, and 15 times smaller than California.

Sticker Shock. If you think you're going to save money here in the Garden State. think again. New Jersey is 25% more expensive than Texas. We are 16.7% more expensive than Illinois, and even 1.2% more expensive than New York State.

Few states in the nation have lower costs of living than here in the Garden State, and that doesn't surprise anyone who already lives here.

