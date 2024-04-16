FYI: These Custom License Plates Are Illegal in New Jersey

Do you have a vanity or customized license plate, or have you ever?

There are some pretty creative ones in Jersey.

I've never had a custom plate. They've never really appealed to me.

Plus, it costs enough to drive in this state. Why am I going to spend more?

I'm not against it. In fact, I applaud the creativity of those who sport vanities on their ride.

If you're like me, when you see a custom plate, you have to figure it out.

Sometimes I'll pull up to one that's not so easy to decipher and before I'm able to sound it out, the car is pulling away. No!

Usually, custom plates are cute and fun and have a personal meaning behind them.

New Jersey Vanity Plate Laws

Customized plates cost $50 in New Jersey.

You are also not eligible for a personalized plate if you've had a DUI in the past 10 years, were convicted of reckless driving in the past 10 years, were convicted of vehicular homicide, or had your license suspended/revoked in the past 2 years.

I always think about the Seinfeld when vanity plates come up.

It's the episode where Kramer goes to pick up his plate and mistakenly gets the wrong one. It read 'ASSMAN.'

Instead of returning it to the DMV, he puts it on his car and ends up getting a lot of attention.

At the end of the show, we find out that the 'ASSMAN' is a proctologist.

By the way, 'ASSMAN' is one of the many plates that are banned by the NJ MVC.

Government Attic obtained the actual rejection letters from the MVC to drivers who requested plates.

They range from clever to downright obscene. Many actually make you scratch your head as to how anybody ever thought they would be able to get them passed.

I've found 25 of the funniest submissions that got rejected by the state.

Warning: some of these license plates contain adult language.

25 Hysterical Banned Custom New Jersey License Plates Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan