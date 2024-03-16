How Much Does New Jersey Drink On St. Patrick’s Day?

If you've celebrated St. Patrick's Day in New Jersey, then you probably think we do it better than most states, but one study may prove otherwise.

When you celebrate St. Patrick's Day in New Jersey, you know you're going to be having a really good time.

Is There A Better Place To Be For St. Patrick's Day Than New Jersey

We have some of the best Irish pubs in the nation here in the Garden State, and we love the holiday, but if you base our level of celebration on how much we drink, New Jersey is far from the place to be on St. Patrick's Day.

According to a report at The Focus, New Jersey isn't even in the top 5 for states that party the hardest on St. Patrick's Day.

So, what are these rankings based on? It's pretty simple. It's how many adult beverages we consume on St. Patrick's Day.

New Jersey Is Not The Biggest St. Patrick's Day Party State

And it turns out, Despite the alcohol flowing at the pubs here in the Garden State on the big day, New Jersey consumes the national average, or even below it on St. Patrick's Day.

By the way, the national average sits at 3, and thirteen states drink more than that, but New Jersey isn't on that list.

The top states for alcoholic beverages consumed on St. Patrick's Day are Alabama and Kansas, where the average number of drinks on St. Patrick's Day is 5.

It looks like New Jersey lands at between two and three drinks for the holiday. That's kind of surprising, right?

