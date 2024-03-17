Law enforcement's brave men and women do an excellent job keeping us safe and putting criminals behind bars.

There are some, however, that slip through the cracks.

These fugitives are New Jersey's most wanted and extremely dangerous.

If you've seen any of these people, please do not approach them. Instead, contact the New Jersey State Police at 800-437-7839 or e-mail them at fugitive@gw.njsp.org. You can also contact your local law enforcement.

Pedro Gonzalez

New Jersey State Police

This man is wanted for murder. Other charges include kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled dangerous weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

This case is under the authority of the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.

Description

DOB 10/20/60 Height 5'08" Weight 137 lbs. Hair Black Eyes Brown Complexion Medium Race Hispanic POB Scars, Marks and Tattoos: None Known

Wilfred Rodriguez

New Jersey State Police

Rodriguez is wanted for murder in addition to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon, and hindering apprehension.

This case is under the authority of the Essex County Prosecutors Office.

Description

DOB 11/08/63 Height 5'08" Weight 125 lbs. Hair Black Eyes Brown Complexion Light Race Hispanic POB Scars, Marks and Tattoos: Tattoo: Upper right arm

Marciano J. Sanchez

New Jersey State Police

Sanchez is wanted for attempted murder in addition to charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a firearm with the purpose of use against another, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This case is under the authority of the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office.

This man has violent tendencies. Please use extreme caution.

Description

DOB 01/02/84 Height 5'04" Weight 185 lbs. Hair Brown Eyes Brown Complexion Medium Race Hispanic POB Mexico

Joanne Chesimard

New Jersey State Police

Chesimard is wanted for escape and has been convicted of the murder of a State Trooper.

AKA: Barbara Odoms, Mary Davis, Justine Henderson, Joanne Byron, Josephine Henderson, Assata Shakur, Joanne Chesterman.

Description

DOB 7/16/47

Height 5'06"

Weight 125-138 lbs.

Hair Black

Eyes Brown

Complexion Medium

Race Black

POB

Round scar left knee



Bullet wounds under right arm and left shoulder