These Elusive New Jersey Criminals are Still at Large and Extremely Deadly

These Elusive New Jersey Criminals are Still at Large and Extremely Deadly

New Jersey State Police/Canva

Law enforcement's brave men and women do an excellent job keeping us safe and putting criminals behind bars.

There are some, however, that slip through the cracks.

These fugitives are New Jersey's most wanted and extremely dangerous.

If you've seen any of these people, please do not approach them. Instead, contact the New Jersey State Police at 800-437-7839 or e-mail them at fugitive@gw.njsp.org. You can also contact your local law enforcement.

Pedro Gonzalez

New Jersey State Police
loading...

This man is wanted for murder. Other charges include kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled dangerous weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

This case is under the authority of the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.

Description

DOB10/20/60
Height5'08"
Weight137 lbs.
HairBlack
EyesBrown
ComplexionMedium
RaceHispanic
POB
Scars, Marks and Tattoos:

  • None Known
Get our free mobile app

Wilfred Rodriguez

New Jersey State Police
loading...

Rodriguez is wanted for murder in addition to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon, and hindering apprehension.

This case is under the authority of the Essex County Prosecutors Office.

Description

DOB11/08/63
Height5'08"
Weight125 lbs.
HairBlack
EyesBrown
ComplexionLight
RaceHispanic
POB
Scars, Marks and Tattoos:

  • Tattoo: Upper right arm

Marciano J. Sanchez

New Jersey State Police
loading...

Sanchez is wanted for attempted murder in addition to charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a firearm with the purpose of use against another, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This case is under the authority of the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office.

This man has violent tendencies. Please use extreme caution.

Description

DOB01/02/84
Height5'04"
Weight185 lbs.
HairBrown
EyesBrown
ComplexionMedium
RaceHispanic
POBMexico

Joanne Chesimard

New Jersey State Police
loading...

Chesimard is wanted for escape and has been convicted of the murder of a State Trooper.

AKA: Barbara Odoms, Mary Davis, Justine Henderson, Joanne Byron, Josephine Henderson, Assata Shakur, Joanne Chesterman.

Description

DOB7/16/47Height5'06"Weight125-138 lbs.HairBlackEyesBrownComplexionMediumRaceBlackPOBScars, Marks and Tattoos:
    • Round scar left knee
    • Bullet wounds under right arm and left shoulder

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Filed Under: New Jersey, New Jersey State Police, Joanne Chesimard, Ocean County Sheriff
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM