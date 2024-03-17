These Elusive New Jersey Criminals are Still at Large and Extremely Deadly
Law enforcement's brave men and women do an excellent job keeping us safe and putting criminals behind bars.
There are some, however, that slip through the cracks.
These fugitives are New Jersey's most wanted and extremely dangerous.
If you've seen any of these people, please do not approach them. Instead, contact the New Jersey State Police at 800-437-7839 or e-mail them at fugitive@gw.njsp.org. You can also contact your local law enforcement.
Pedro Gonzalez
This man is wanted for murder. Other charges include kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled dangerous weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
This case is under the authority of the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
Description
|DOB
|10/20/60
|Height
|5'08"
|Weight
|137 lbs.
|Hair
|Black
|Eyes
|Brown
|Complexion
|Medium
|Race
|Hispanic
|POB
|Scars, Marks and Tattoos:
Wilfred Rodriguez
Rodriguez is wanted for murder in addition to charges of conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon, and hindering apprehension.
This case is under the authority of the Essex County Prosecutors Office.
Description
|DOB
|11/08/63
|Height
|5'08"
|Weight
|125 lbs.
|Hair
|Black
|Eyes
|Brown
|Complexion
|Light
|Race
|Hispanic
|POB
|Scars, Marks and Tattoos:
Marciano J. Sanchez
Sanchez is wanted for attempted murder in addition to charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of a firearm with the purpose of use against another, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
This case is under the authority of the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office.
This man has violent tendencies. Please use extreme caution.
Description
|DOB
|01/02/84
|Height
|5'04"
|Weight
|185 lbs.
|Hair
|Brown
|Eyes
|Brown
|Complexion
|Medium
|Race
|Hispanic
|POB
|Mexico
Joanne Chesimard
Chesimard is wanted for escape and has been convicted of the murder of a State Trooper.
AKA: Barbara Odoms, Mary Davis, Justine Henderson, Joanne Byron, Josephine Henderson, Assata Shakur, Joanne Chesterman.
Description
- Round scar left knee
- Bullet wounds under right arm and left shoulder