New Jersey’s Most Popular Halloween Costume For 2024

With Halloween around the corner, we checked in to see which costume is tops in New Jersey for 2024.

When you check the list on a national scale, you find that movie characters dominate this year's list.

The Most Popular Halloween Costumes In America This Year

According to USA Today, many of the top 15 Halloween costumes this year across the nation are movie characters like Lady Deadpool, Shrunken Head Bob from Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, and Envy from Inside Out.

So, what is the top Halloween costume in New Jersey? The Garden State is keeping it traditional and is keeping it in the movies as well.

Don't be surprised if you see a lot of Peter Parkers in your neighborhood trick-or-treating. Spiderman is the top costume in New Jersey.

Comic and Movie Superhero Is Tops In The Garden State

Not only is Spiderman New Jersey's #1 costume, but it is also tops in 7 other states as well.

The other states that share our love for Spidey include Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, Indiana, California, and Nevada.

Eleven states made the witch their top Halloween choice, making it the #1 Halloween costume in America.

Some Great Halloween Costume Ideas

Here are some other great costume ideas for this year from the USA Today list. You could be Dr. Doom, Sabrina Carpenter or another delicious idea is the Chipotle Burrito.

And remember to get your costume early this year, so you have the biggest variety to choose from.

