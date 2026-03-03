Does anyone in New Jersey have any idea how to legally drive through a traffic circle? It's time to take the test to see if you do.

Do New Jersey Drivers Know How To Drive In A Traffic Circle?

Driving in New Jersey comes with a multitude of challenges and skills. After all, we are the home of the dreaded jughandle. But that is just the tip of the iceberg of New Jersey driving.

I was on the Asbury Circle this past weekend, and it came to my attention that no one, including myself, knows the traffic circle rules.

To start with, you can barely stay in the lanes that the lines painted on the road demand, even if there are no other cars around, which is never.

New Jersey Traffic Circle Rules You May Not Know

What about signaling? Do you use your signal light on the circle? How can you if it's round? There are a lot of questions.

While not all traffic circle rules are standardized, there are "best practices". And signaling is a big part of it.

Photo by Andraz Lazic on Unsplash

Drivers we spoke with said they signal on a traffic circle to let the other drivers know which exit they are getting off.

And that is exactly what you are supposed to do. That courtesy and important gesture helps, but does not solve all of the head-shaking problems in a traffic circle.

In New Jersey, the biggest problem is that every driver thinks they are better at driving than all the other drivers. And putting a dozen people with that attitude on the same circular road at the same time might be the worst idea in the history of humanity.

