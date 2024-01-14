It’s Confirmed – New Jersey Is America’s Worst State To Drive In

Hold the presses, this just in. Recent data has confirmed what we've all known for a very long time. New Jersey is America's worst state to drive in.

In the past year, no state is worse to drive in than New Jersey, and the numbers leave no room for arguing the fact. At least not according to Money Geek.

They published a study that crunched the driving statistics in each state in the nation, and their results are less than kind to the Garden State.

Their data reveals that every single state in the nation is a better state to drive in than here in New Jersey. and here are some of the numbers that put us in this position.

Here are the categories we ranked the worst in:

When it comes to the worst cost of driving, New Jersey is ranked #12.

If you rank the states for worst infrastructure, New Jersey is the 2nd worst in the nation.

And no one is worse than New Jersey when it comes to congestion. We are literally #1.

If you are looking for the silver lining in the study, there actually is one, or to be more specific, there are two.

New Jersey has the 9th-best weather ranking.

The Garden State has the 4th best ranking for safety.

When you think about it, our strongest category is safety, and frankly, that's the most important part of driving, so that's a big silver lining.

