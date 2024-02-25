New Jersey’s Not So Scary Volcano, Where Is It?

You've heard a hundred people say that New Jersey has everything, and here's further proof of that. Did you know New Jersey even has its very own volcano?

Photo by Piermanuele Sberni on Unsplash Photo by Piermanuele Sberni on Unsplash loading...

Every time we hear about an earthquake or a volcano, or a tornado, we breathe a sigh of relief here in New Jersey because we think they don't happen here, but that's not always true.

New Jersey's Volcano

We all know that, although rare, and usually not on the scale of what other states deal with, tornadoes and earthquakes can and do occur in New Jersey. And we're guessing most residents aren't even aware that we do, in fact, have a volcano here in the Garden State to call our very own.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Where is the volcano in New Jersey?

It's called the Beemerville Volcano, or as it's more commonly referred to, Rutan Hill, located in Colesville in Sussex County.

Is the volcano in New Jersey still active?

And, yes, we're talking about a volcano with lava and all the trimmings. Well, at least at one point in the Earth's history. Our volcano has been dormant for a while, according to New Jersey Digest. That's of course if you consider 440 million years a while.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Now let's fast-forward to the present time, where it seems like Rutan Hill poses very little geological threat to us. So what do good New Jersey people do with a dormant volcano?

Well, we turn it into prime real estate of course. In case you're curious, you might be able to catch a glimpse of Rutan Hill from High Point State Park's trails, but the report says it's pretty inaccessible if you don't have a home or farm right in the area.

Check Out Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

Great Places In New Jersey For A Sunrise Or Sunset Picture