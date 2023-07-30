Common New Jersey Household Item Will Become Illegal August 1

Life moves so fast sometimes that we miss important information.

Even new laws.

In the past, we've talked about the really out there and foolish laws that are actually on the books in Jersey.

Unlike those, this law is a bit more meaningful and it goes into effect on August 1, 2023.

Interestingly, the legislation had a bit of a "soft launch" at the beginning of the year, but very few except those in the business knew about it.

While I've switched over to LED light bulbs in my house, I'm sure there are many that still have old bulbs stashed away. For others, some may even be in use.

Hold onto your lampshades. There's about to be a light bulb ban.

According to Lighting Services Inc., A federal law took place at the beginning of the year

prohibiting the sale of bulbs with a luminous efficacy of fewer than 45 lumens per watt.

No, the light bulb police will not be knocking down doors and searching your garage.

It just means that incandescent bulbs and halogen lamps will have to be off of shelves here in New Jersey and nationwide.

The savings that you will see by switching to LED lights may not be immediate, but you will see it over time.

For example, Lighting Services Inc. says that LED bulbs use 75 percent less energy than traditional light bulbs and last 25 times longer. Win, win, right?

Sure, LED light bulbs cost a bit more, but in the long run, you will be saving money on energy and longevity, and helping the environment, too.