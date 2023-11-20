Many people ask me why I live in New Jersey. The answer is always the same. You get a little bit of everything all within driving distance.

Beaches, mountains, pinelands, we've got it all. Plus, we're a short trip to New York City and Philadelphia.

There's one aspect of the Garden State that many forget. History. There is a ton of history in NJ.

Many centuries' worth of history has shaped our state over time. As you'll see, several towns are stuck in time.

The Garden State is diverse. The state is home to people from various ethnic backgrounds, contributing to a rich cultural landscape. This diversity is proven by the state's cuisine, festivals, and cultural events.

We're smart in NJ. New Jersey is home to prestigious schools, including Princeton University, which is consistently ranked among the top universities globally. I believe we place a strong emphasis on education.

How about New Jersey's strong sports culture, with professional sports teams such as the New Jersey Devils, New York Giants and New York Jets, and the New Jersey Nets?

Most of these towns you will likely have never heard of. These are the hidden gems that you need to visit to get the complete feel of our diverse and unique state.

How many of these "hidden gems" have you been to, and what are some other towns that should make the list and why? Let me know. Matt.Ryan@Townsquaremedia.com.

