The morning commute here in New Jersey can seem like it takes an eternity, but recent data suggests it's not as bad as you might think.

Photo by Darwin Vegher on Unsplash Photo by Darwin Vegher on Unsplash loading...

Let's get right to it. The average morning commute time in New Jersey, according to Bankrate is just over a half hour, 31.1 minutes to be exact.

Including New Jersey, there are only 4 states where the commute surpasses 30 minutes, but the good news is New Jersey's commute is not America's longest.

The top state is New York, with a commute that lasts an average of 33.2 minutes. New Jersey's average commute time gives us the rank of #3.

Photo by Orkun Azap on Unsplash Photo by Orkun Azap on Unsplash loading...

And even though ranking third in the nation means we have a long commute, I feel like many fellow New Jersey drivers might be surprised we are not ranked in the top spot.

I will say I think New Jersey's commute time seems even longer than it is because of the type of traffic we get stuck in here in the Garden State.

We don't just have a tough commute, we have to battle construction, bad roadways, jughandles, and some seriously bad drivers around us every single morning.

Photo by serjan midili on Unsplash Photo by serjan midili on Unsplash loading...

If you're wondering where the happiest morning commute drivers are in America, that would have to be the drivers of South Dakota, where the average commute is only 17.4 minutes, the lowest average in the nation.

Across the nation, just over 3 out of 4 workers commute to work daily.

New Jersey's Favorite Parkway Exits The parkway is iconic in New Jersey and the exits take residents and tourists to the best towns. Which Garden State Parkway exit is the best? Gallery Credit: Lou Russo

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan