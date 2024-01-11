Here’s Why New Jersey Is Among The Best States To Live In

With our reputation nationwide, it's hard to believe that New Jersey has been named one of the best states to live in. Here are some of the reasons why.

It may be hard for New Jersey residents to wrap their heads around the fact that New Jersey has been named by WalletHub as the 2nd best state in America to live in.

And when you consider the fact that in one of the four main criteria used to determine the rankings, we are second to last in the nation, the mystery seems to deepen.

No one expects New Jersey to do well, in the "Affordability" category, and we didn't. We're ranked #48. So what other areas catapulted us to the #2 spot in the nation for best states to live in?

Well, it wasn't our 33rd-ranked economy either. We were safely tucked into the lower half of states in this category, too.

It turns out that our very strong rankings in Quality of Life (# 11), Education and Health (#7), and Safety (3rd lowest crime rate ) gave us all we needed to climb right up the list, nearly to the top spot.

It's an impressive ranking for a state that is used to winding up on the wrong end of study after study like this one.

The only state in the entire nation that is ranked as a better state to live in than New Jersey is Massachusetts, which ranks #1 in Education and 6th in Quality of Life.

So next time someone wants to make fun of the Garden State, remind them of this very impressive pice of information.

