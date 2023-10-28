The Most Stunning Town New Jersey Has To Offer Has Been Revealed

One thing about New Jersey is we have some gorgeous towns, and now a major website has revealed what they consider to be the most beautiful of them all.

It's almost unfair to have to choose one New Jersey town over all the others as the most beautiful of them all.

There are undoubtedly at least a dozen towns that could easily fit the bill, but the people at Daily Meal were able to sort them out and come up with the one town they believe is the most beautiful of them all.

Here are just a few towns that came to our mind as soon as the topic was raised. See if you agree.

There are stunning towns like Avon-by-the-Sea, Rumson, Montclair, Spring Lake, Cranbury, Ocean Grove, Ocean City, and Princeton, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Despite all the beauty of those towns, and another dozen or so we didn't even mention, none of those towns are the ones that made it to the top of this list.

The town that did is rich in history, loaded with beauty, and full of charm. It is a storybook town that has held onto the past while embracing the present.

And it has managed to do all that while maintaining a quaintness that is so elusive in other towns. We are talking about the legendary Cape May, and that's the town that has been named the prettiest town in New Jersey.

And there aren't a lot of people who would argue with that. Unless of course, they hadn't been to Cape May yet.

