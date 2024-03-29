New Entertainment Center Could Be Coming To New Jersey
Driving around New Jersey you can't help but notice all the empty storefronts.
Once thriving businesses sadly leave behind buildings that continue to sit vacant.
However, there's good news in Mantua.
It appears an empty storefront in this South Jersey town could soon be renovated with a new business hoping to take over.
The old Shop N Bag would be transformed into a brand new family entertainment center.
Monster Mini Golf franchise is hoping to take over the building in the Timberline Shopping Center, which is located at 660 Woodbury-Glassboro Road in Mantua.
What is Monster Mini Golf?
It's a glow-in-the-dark indoor miniature golf facility.
It also has additional attractions depending on the individual facility.
The new location in Mantua would also have Laser Tag.
The one in Cherry Hill has mini golf, bowling, an arcade and a virtual reality room.
The Courier Post states:
"Local zoning officials approved a variance recently, contingent on the developers next submitting a compliant site plan for review and approval. A submission date for the plan is not set."
Cherry Hill couple Bob and Randi Lister are the developers, according to the article.
“Mantua’s just a perfect location, as there’s no family entertainment centers down there, at all,” Robert Lister said.
This is exciting news for the area.
The Monster Mini Golf is Cherry Hill is super fun.
They're hoping to open the Mantua location this summer.
