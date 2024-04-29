It was just the end of December when the Clifton location closed down unexpectedly leaving many disappointed.

Now the last of the New Jersey locations will soon shut down.

Joe's Crab Shack in Deptford is Closing

Known for king crab, fried shrimp platters, and fish entrees, this national seafood restaurant chain at the Deptford Landing shopping center in Gloucester County will close at the end of May.

NJ.com reports:

Due to a natural lease expiration, Joe’s Crab Shack located at 2000 Clements Bridge Road in Deptford, NJ will close its doors on May 26, 2024,” Chief Operating Officer Terry Turney said in a statement Thursday to NJ Advance Media. “We thank the community for the many years of support. We value our employees, their dedication to our company, and are working to relocate them to our sister locations nearby.

No word yet on what will take over that location, but we're seeing more and more buildings sitting empty in towns throughout the state.

Joe's Crab Shack still has several locations throughout the country, but unfortunately, if you're a fan of this restaurant none are close to New Jersey.

The good news is there are so many delicious seafood restaurants in New Jersey so you won't ever have to travel too far to find great seafood.

