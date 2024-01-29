Once again the price has gone up. Do prices really ever come down? It certainly doesn’t feel like it.

It feels like all we do is pay more and more. This time it's the price of STAMPS.

Here we go again. You're going to have to pay a little more for first-class Forever stamps. The price has gone up two cents from the previous price. Instead of paying 66 cents, you'll now pay 68 cents.

2 cents may not seem like a lot, but this is the 5th price increase in 2 years, according to USA Today. In the past 17 years, the price has gone up from 41 cents to 68 cents.

You can still use your Forever stamps that you purchased at a lower price even though the price has gone up. If you have them you can use them "forever" so you're good to go.

Maybe the last time you went to the post office you stocked up on Forever stamps so you don't have to worry about the price increase until you run out.

The article in USA Today states:

“The increases are part of the Postal Services' 10-year Delivering for America plan, enacted in 2021 by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The plan was "absolutely necessary to put the Postal Service on the path to service excellence and financial stability," he told a U.S. House committee in May 2023.”

The price went up this past Sunday, January 21st.