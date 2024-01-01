How jam-packed is your wallet? Are you sitting at an angle when you have it in your back pocket?

It may be time to give your trusty friend some relief by going through it and tossing the stuff you don't need. You know, like the coupon for 5% off your next TCBY purchase. Do they even exist anymore?

Slim and "minimalistic" wallets are in style now. Even wallets that magnetically attach to the back of the phone for ease of use.

With these wallets, you really don't even have a place for cash. Oh, that's the paper stuff used to buy stuff.

Instead, there are about three slots to carry your ID and a couple of credit cards.

These are good if you're going to be on the go, but for everyday use, it's wise to have a little more on you.

My Dad always taught me to carry some cash just in case. Ah, those famous three words. It's practical advice, and thankfully I followed my father's wisdom because those words have helped me out of a bind many times.

You should also always carry your insurance card. You could be missing three limbs in the ER. You better bet that the "registration" cart is going to come around so the hospital can get its money.

What do the Feds say New Jersey residents should remove from their wallets immediately?

The Social Security Administration says:

We encourage you not to carry your Social Security card with you every day. The best way to “Guard Your Card” is to keep it in a safe place and share it only when required, which is rare. In fact, in most cases, just knowing the Social Security number should be enough. In 49 states and the District of Columbia, a Social Security card isn’t required to request a Real ID. Only Pennsylvania requires it.

One of the fastest ways to have your identity stolen is your social security number falling into the wrong hands.

