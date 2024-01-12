Here Is The Most Famous Politician Ever Born In New Jersey

When it comes to politics, the Presidency of the United States is the pinnacle of success, and the most famous politician ever from New Jersey did make his way to the Oval Office.

As a matter of fact, not only did this Garden State politician become the most powerful man in the free world, he is the only one who has served non-consecutive terms, a feat Donald Trump is trying to match as we speak.

Before we talk more about this New Jersey native, Grover Cleveland, his presidency, and the odd story about the candy bar named for him even though everyone thinks it’s named after a legendary baseball player, let’s talk about the other U. S. President who is associated with the Garden State, Woodrow Wilson.

Wilson was, of course, a U.S. president who was from New Jersey, but he wasn’t born here. He was born in Virginia and moved to New Jersey to attend Princeton University.

On the other hand, Grover Cleveland remains the only U. S. President born in the Garden State, Caldwell to be precise, in 1837.

So what is the story about the candy bar we all think was named after the most famous baseball player of all time? It turns out the Baby Ruth bar was not named after Babe Ruth after all.

The popular candy bar was named after Cleveland’s daughter Ruth, according to nj.gov, and not the legendary baseball player.

Grover Cleveland served as the President of the United States from 1885-1889 and again from 1893 to 1897.

