This New Jersey restaurant has been around for decades.

When driving on Route 38 through Hainesport in Burlington County we've all seen the green and white awnings that hang from what looks like a house, but is really a very popular pub that's been there since 1977.

Get our free mobile app

I can't imagine the green and white awnings no longer being there.

Dunleavey's Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge is now on the market. Kathy Dunleavy Chase has made the decision to sell her family-run restaurant hoping that whoever buys it won't make too many changes.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

She also hopes it remains a family-run restaurant.

So why did she make the decision to put it up for sale?

In an article in the Courier Post, Chase said she started the business with her brother in 1977, but took over about 24 years ago after her brother was in an accident.

"I took over. I hired people that knew exactly how to run a business and kept it going. I retired from teaching in 2014, 2015. Now, I think I need to retire totally. I'm 75. I want to spend more time with the grandchildren, go places, I want to stop worrying."

Photo by Aleisha Kalina on Unsplash Photo by Aleisha Kalina on Unsplash loading...

I've been there several times and the food is always great. The staff is super friendly too.

It would be sad to see this popular restaurant that's been there all these years close so hopefully it stays in the family.

Dunleavey's Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge is located on the corner of Route 38 and Lumberton Avenue in Hainesport.

The Most Breathtaking Beach Bars in Monmouth County Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan