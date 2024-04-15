10 Things You Should NEVER Store In Your New Jersey Garage
It's time for a little spring cleaning.
The last thing you want to do when you finally get some downtime is clean.
I know! I completely understand and feel the same way!
However, organizing, getting rid of some stuff, or donating all the things you no longer use can make you feel less stressed as we head into the summer months here in New Jersey.
You would much rather be on the beach in July and not cleaning out your closet, right?!
As you go through your cabinets and closets, don't forget to clean out your garage.
There are certain things you should NOT be storing in your garage. That according to Family Handyman.
10 Things You Should NEVER Store In Your New Jersey Garage
Pet Food
It's snack food for mice.
Oily Rags
Has the potential to be a fire hazard.
Books
Bugs love the glue that binds books.
Firewood
A magnet for pests.
Paint
Weather conditions can alter the paint formula.
Read More: Cleaning Lady Goes Viral For Scrubbing The Filthiest Of Homes For Free
Propane Tank
Can be a fire hazard.
Printed Photographs
Weather conditions can ruin the pictures.
Papers and Files
Can be ruined by the moisture in the air.
Rugs and Carpeting
Insects and mice love rugs and carpeting.
Wine
Humidity can change the taste.
Read More: Cleaning Lady Goes Viral For Scrubbing The Filthiest Of Homes For Free
10 Good South Jersey Home Cleaning Services According to Yelp
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis
TAKE A LOOK INSIDE: The Oldest House In NJ Is For Sale
Gallery Credit: Buehler