It's time for a little spring cleaning.

The last thing you want to do when you finally get some downtime is clean.

I know! I completely understand and feel the same way!

However, organizing, getting rid of some stuff, or donating all the things you no longer use can make you feel less stressed as we head into the summer months here in New Jersey.

You would much rather be on the beach in July and not cleaning out your closet, right?!

As you go through your cabinets and closets, don't forget to clean out your garage.

There are certain things you should NOT be storing in your garage. That according to Family Handyman.

Get our free mobile app

10 Things You Should NEVER Store In Your New Jersey Garage

Pet Food

It's snack food for mice.

Photo by Mathew Coulton on Unsplash Photo by Mathew Coulton on Unsplash loading...

Oily Rags

Has the potential to be a fire hazard.

CANVA CANVA loading...

Books

Bugs love the glue that binds books.

Photo by Ed Robertson on Unsplash Photo by Ed Robertson on Unsplash loading...

Firewood

A magnet for pests.

Photo by Radek Grzybowski on Unsplash Photo by Radek Grzybowski on Unsplash loading...

Paint

Weather conditions can alter the paint formula.

Photo by Jack Douglass on Unsplash Photo by Jack Douglass on Unsplash loading...

Read More: Cleaning Lady Goes Viral For Scrubbing The Filthiest Of Homes For Free

Propane Tank

Can be a fire hazard.

Photo by Isaac Moore on Unsplash Photo by Isaac Moore on Unsplash loading...

Printed Photographs

Weather conditions can ruin the pictures.

Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash loading...

Papers and Files

Can be ruined by the moisture in the air.

Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash loading...

Rugs and Carpeting

Insects and mice love rugs and carpeting.

Photo by Juli Kosolapova on Unsplash Photo by Juli Kosolapova on Unsplash loading...

Wine

Humidity can change the taste.

Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash loading...

Read More: Cleaning Lady Goes Viral For Scrubbing The Filthiest Of Homes For Free