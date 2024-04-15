10 Things You Should NEVER Store In Your New Jersey Garage

CANVA

It's time for a little spring cleaning.

The last thing you want to do when you finally get some downtime is clean.

I know! I completely understand and feel the same way!

However, organizing, getting rid of some stuff, or donating all the things you no longer use can make you feel less stressed as we head into the summer months here in New Jersey.

You would much rather be on the beach in July and not cleaning out your closet, right?!

As you go through your cabinets and closets, don't forget to clean out your garage.

There are certain things you should NOT be storing in your garage. That according to Family Handyman.

Pet Food

It's snack food for mice.

Photo by Mathew Coulton on Unsplash
Oily Rags

Has the potential to be a fire hazard.

CANVA
Books

Bugs love the glue that binds books.

Photo by Ed Robertson on Unsplash
Firewood

A magnet for pests.

Photo by Radek Grzybowski on Unsplash
Paint

Weather conditions can alter the paint formula.

Photo by Jack Douglass on Unsplash
Read More: Cleaning Lady Goes Viral For Scrubbing The Filthiest Of Homes For Free

Propane Tank

Can be a fire hazard.

Photo by Isaac Moore on Unsplash
Printed Photographs

Weather conditions can ruin the pictures.

Photo by Roman Kraft on Unsplash
Papers and Files

Can be ruined by the moisture in the air.

Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash
Rugs and Carpeting

Insects and mice love rugs and carpeting.

Photo by Juli Kosolapova on Unsplash
Wine

Humidity can change the taste.

Photo by Hermes Rivera on Unsplash
