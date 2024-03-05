You Voted This Sandwich Shop As The Best In New Jersey

We asked you to tell us which New Jersey sandwich place made the best in the area. The votes are in and so are the results.

New Jersey is home to some of the best sandwich and sub shops in America, so choosing the top ones is no easy task.

That is why we went straight to the experts on this one, and those experts are you. There was certainly no shortage of opinions in this category.

Some Of New Jersey's Best Sandwich Places Made The List

There were a ton of places you mentioned as personal favorites, and we narrowed it down to the top 3 according to your votes.

It is impossible to give every New Jersey place that makes great sandwiches the credit they deserve on this one, but the top 3 certainly deserve to be there.

So here are the top 3 from #3 to #1 the way you voted for them, and many additional great sandwich places getting credit below as well.

New Jersey's Top 3 Sandwich Places According To You

#3 Joe Leone's. Joe Leone is one of the best-known names at the Jersey Shore and all over the Garden State. They are way more than just sandwiches, but those sandwiches are amazing.

#2 Lenny's Point Pleasant/Silverton. I have had many amazing sandwiches from Lenny's and they have all been outstanding. Great people and amazing sandwiches.

#1 Breakin' Bread Toms River. When your slogan is " Where your belly will be full and your heart will be happy" you know they're going to make a great sandwich.

And no sandwich shop got more mentions by you than Breakin' Bread got, and that makes them your #1.

What About All The Other Great Sandwich Shops?

Thank you for all your votes and comments. and you can check those comments and all the other great sandwich places you voted for below.

