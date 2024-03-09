The Best New Jersey Town To Retire To Will Surprise You

Most people say you shouldn't retire in New Jersey, but there is one town that would be the best one to retire to in the Garden State.

Most experts say that retiring in New Jersey is not a great idea, and if you've spent any time living here, you already know why.

No matter how much you love the state, or how much you'd love to spend your golden years here, the astronomical prices of just about everything make our state a very tough one to retire in.

Which New Jersey Town Is The Best To Retire In?

And despite that, the experts have pinpointed one town in the Garden State that just might be the best choice if you do decide to retire here.

No, the town is not a Jersey Shore town, so if you have dreams of being on the water, this isn't the town for you.

The town chosen by the folks at Stacker as the best one to retire to in New Jersey is Englewood Cliffs, just a hop, skip, and a jump from New York City.

Why Is Englewood Cliffs, NJ A Good Town To Retire To?

Here are some of the selling points for this town, according to the article. First of all, the property tax rates are relatively low, a rarity in New Jersey.

They also have a board specifically for senior citizens, and if you're a sports fan, some professional athletes live there, and who knows who you'll run into.

