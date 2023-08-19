Stunning New Jersey Beach Makes The List Of Best Beaches On The East Coast

Here's the great news. There is still plenty of summer left. Here's even better news. We live in a state that is home to one of the top 5 beaches on the east coast, according to a major publication.

The Jersey Shore is one of the most popular and famous summer destinations in our entire country, and according to The Travel, we are home to one of the best beaches on the east coast.

You could probably rattle off a dozen names that could easily fit the bill in this category, but when it comes to the reputation, the history, the sheer beauty, and the quaintness of this amazing beach and beach town, you'll understand completely why our beloved Cape May is high up on this list.

As a matter of fact, according to this report, Cape May is #5 on the list of the best beaches on the east coast, and yes, even though we love all our Jersey Shore beaches, Cape May is the only New Jersey entry on the list of 14.

Cape May has been receiving honors like this for many years now, and in my opinion, there couldn't be a more deserving beach or town. Cape May is right out of a movie, and we are lucky to call it our own.

For the record, the east coast beach that topped this list was Easton's Beach in Rhode Island, with beaches from South Carolina, North Carolina, and Maine in between.

So, use this as a reminder of the great things Cape May has to offer, and head down there before beach season runs out.

