A Six Flags Closing: What Does It Mean For New Jersey

There was talk months ago about possible closures and changes coming to some parks across the country, and now a theme park that has been around for decades is closing, with Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announcing that the location is no longer a "strategic fit."

Get our free mobile app

CANVA CANVA loading...

Read More: One Of The Most Unique Theme Parks In America Open In New Jersey For Summer 2025

Six Flags America And Hurricane Harbor In Bowie, Maryland, Will Close Later This Year

The Six Flags property will close for good this November, leaving many extremely upset and disappointed to hear the news.

Fox Business reports:

"As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan," Six Flags President and CEO Richard Zimmerman said in a statement. "After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment."

CANVA CANVA loading...

What Does It Mean For Six Flags Great Adventure In Jackson, New Jersey?

There's plenty of excitement at Six Flags Great Adventure here in New Jersey with the debut of its newest thrill ride, The Flash: Vertical Velocity, but it comes with a bit of disappointment with the recent closures of several popular rides, including Kingda Ka and Green Lantern.

Opening day was March 29th, with the park currently open on weekends, but starting on May 22nd, the park will be open every day through Labor Day, weather permitting, according to NorthJersey.com.

The water park, Hurricane Harbor, will open to the public on May 17th.

Important Dates to Remember at Six Flags Great Adventure

Here are some of the special events set for this year:

Star-Spangled Nights: July 4 and 5

Summerbration: July 4 to Aug. 17

Fright Fest: Sept. 12 to Nov. 2 (select days)

Kids Boo Fest: Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 13 to Nov. 2

Oktoberfest: Saturday and Sundays, Sept. 13 to Nov. 2

Holiday in the Park: Nov. 22 to Jan. 4, 2026

The last day for Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Maryland is November 2nd.

7 rides NJ would like to see back at Six Flags Great Adventure Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

The 6 Rides Six Flags Great Adventure are Removing Gallery Credit: Sue Moll