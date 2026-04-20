Storybook Land Celebrates 71 Years Of Family Memories

If you're looking for a special place to take the kids this spring, there's a family theme park right here in the Garden State that's been creating memories for generations!

Get our free mobile app

Storybook Land is OPEN for its 71st season, and it's easy to see why families keep coming back year after year.

Located in Egg Harbor Township, this family-owned and operated amusement park has been a family favorite since 1955, with many grandparents now bringing their grandchildren to the same place they loved as kids.

Read More: Tickets On Sale Soon! Experience 72 Years Of Tradition At Cowtown Rodeo In New Jersey

I also have some of the best memories taking my kids to Storybook Land when they were younger. I remember the excitement on their faces after their very first roller coaster ride. They couldn't wait to get back on and do it all over again.

And now, it's time for a whole new season of family fun! It's a perfect day trip for the little ones to be outside and enjoy a bunch of exciting rides, including the Zip Zap Racers, Tea Time, Carousel, the Happy Dragon, and many more.

"When you visit the park, you're entering a world of wonder and whimsy, with 19 rides and dozens of themed attractions for your children to enjoy," according to the website.

Family Fun Awaits At Storybook Land



View this profile on Instagram Storybook Land (@storybookland_nj) • Instagram photos and videos

Storybook Land is OPEN Saturdays and Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm.

Tickets are available online!

Definitely put Storybook Land on your spring bucket list, and while you're there, enjoy every moment!

SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE’S WILD SAFARI WELCOMES NEWEST ADDITION: BROWN BEAR CUB “JJ” Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township Is Excited to Welcome a New Baby Brown Bear Cub Gallery Credit: Six Flags Great Adventure

7 rides NJ would like to see back at Six Flags Great Adventure Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore