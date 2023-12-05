If you're one of those crazy people who loves a good snowy day, then you're likely thinking to yourself when will we get our first inch or so of fresh powder in the Garden State?

Personally, I can do without the snow however we are inching closer and closer to the date that Jersey typically gets its first inch of powder falling from the sky.

According to NJ.com the earliest parts of Jersey like Atlantic County ever got an inch of snow was November 6th.

That was back in 1953.

The latest Jersey has gotten an inch of snow was also in Atlantic County and it was February 24th, 1989.

Photo by Ali Inay on Unsplash

What Is The Average Date New Jersey Will See An Inch Of Snow?

It varies from County to County, for example, NJ.com reports that Sussex County usually gets its first inch of snow around December 9th.

The New Brunswick Area sees its first inch around December 18th, and the Newark area typically sees its first inch of snow sometime around December 16th.

In South Jersey, December 31st is usually when the first inch of snow hits the ground in places like Atlantic City.

When Will Bigger Snow Storms Hit The New Jersey Area?

NJ.com reports that if you're looking for bigger storms like Nor'Easters that pack in heavy dense snowfall, you'll have to be patient.

Photo by Jessica Fadel on Unsplash

Typically, Jersey doesn't see any heavy snowfall until the end of January.

However, these are all just predictions based on years past.

My mom always said if you want it to snow you have to wear your PJ's inside out and sleep with a spoon under your pillow.

Photo by Anna Kumpan on Unsplash

Maybe give that a try if you want it to snow sooner in Jersey.