What's the wildest thing you've ever seen in the middle of the road in New Jersey?

A deer? A flock of seagulls? The Jersey Devil?

How about a Seal Pup?

Earlier this month, on January 12th, a seal pup was found on a Point Pleasant Beach sidewalk and was immediately rescued and taken to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.

The seal pup has been in the marine center's care for a few days now and we finally have an update on the pup's condition!

seal, seal pup, seal pup new jersey Photo by Amy Asher on Unsplash loading...

Stranded Seal Pup Is Doing Well In Captivity

According to Patch, the marine center released a statement saying that the pup is doing better but still isn't eating on her own and is assist-fed two and a half pounds of fish per day.

The seal pup is believed to have broken through the bulkhead when Lake Louise flooded during all of those crazy storms we had a few weeks ago.

Patch reports that in an update, the seal pup is more active than she was when she was first admitted and is doing pretty well in captivity.

If you'd like to get involved with helping this adorable little seal pup, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center is currently accepting donations to help with her care.

You can learn more about how to donate and what your money is used for right here.

To date, there isn't an exact date in which the Marine Stranding Center thinks they'll be able to release the seal pup back into the wild but seeing this animal on the med and doing better is great news in and of itself!

9 Potential Pets Up for Adoption at the Toms River Animal Shelter Toms River Mayor Dan Roderick waived adoption fees at the township's animal shelter to help some of the animals find their "forever home." The shelter is located at 235 Oak Avenue and is open by appointment Sunday through Saturday 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 732-341-1000, ext. 8450.

Pet narratives provided by the Toms River Animal Shelter Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander