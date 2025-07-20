There is a growing mystery off Atlantic City Boulevard in Toms River, and I'm really hoping that you can help me out.

Driving home from the radio station every day to my home in Ocean Gate, the drive gets kind of monotonous.

Get our free mobile app

I pass the same dispensaries, the same beer stores, the same restaurants, and watch the same aggressive drivers day in and day out.

Thank God it's only a ten-minute commute, or I may snap!

What Is This Wall Being Built In The Middle Of Mathis Plaza?

But the other day, something caught my eye, and for the life of me, I can't figure out what this thing is going to be.

READ MORE: Spaghetti On The Beach? NJ Locals Share Craziest Beach Snacks

Located right in the middle of Mathis Plaza, a structure has been being erected over the past few days.

Could This Be More Than Just A Wall?

At first glance, it just looks like a wall... nothing too crazy, right?

But when you look at the picture a little more closely, you can see that there are indents in the side, almost like windows and doors are going to be cut out of it.

what's the wall being built in mathis plaza, weird wall being built in toms river nj There's a strange mystery wall being erected in Mathis Plaza in Toms River NJ Photo Credit Buehler loading...

But the structure doesn't look wide enough for it to have anything or anyone inside, right?

Then I thought that since there's that farmers market in Mathis Plaza throughout the summer, maybe it's going to be a place for vendors to set up, or maybe store their items in between farmers' markets?

I see people throughout the week there working on whatever this mystery wall is, so I guess only time will tell what the purpose of this thing is.

Have You Seen This Mystery Wall In Toms River, NJ? Help Me Out!

If you have any idea what this is and can quench my thirst for knowledge, feel free to reach out at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com, because I'm at a loss.