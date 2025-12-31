At one point in time, Measles in the United States was virtually non-existent.

We had what's called herd immunity, meaning enough people were vaccinated against a disease that it was unable to spread too much from person to person.

Nowadays, vaccinations are a hot-button issue.

Not Everyone Agrees On Vaccination Practices

Some people believe they are absolutely the safest way to prevent the spread of diseases and epidemics.

Other people think that vaccines cause more problems than they solve, and some people may fall somewhere in between.

Regardless of what you may think, something we can agree on is that we're seeing an increase in cases of Measles across the United States, and if you traveled through Newark Airport over the holiday season, there's a chance you were exposed to the disease.

A Case Of Measles Was Confirmed At Newark International Airport

According to ABC News, a case of someone who was Measles positive was confirmed to be in Newark International Airport on December 19th between the hours of 7 AM and 7 PM.

The infected individual was confirmed to be between Terminals B and C, and health officials are currently trying to track down anyone who may have been exposed.

What Are The Symptoms Of Measles?

Symptoms of Measles are a high fever, rash, runny nose, and watering eyes, and symptoms usually occur 3 to 5 days after being exposed to the disease.

Measles is highly contagious, so if you have any of these symptoms and think you were exposed, you're urged to seek medical attention.