No One Seems Sure What The Future Of NJ’s Beloved Cedar Creek Campground Holds

Camping is one of the best getaways you can go on.

Whether it's with family, and friends, or on a solo trip to get in touch with nature and yourself, heading out for a weekend under the stars is an experience like no other.

When I was a kid, we'd go camping at least once or twice a month in the summer, and there was nothing more fun than roasting smores over a fire, spending the day exploring new trails and hitting the campground pool at the end of a long day.

For one popular Ocean County campground though, the days of hiking, fishing, and exploring are over after its owner announced the campground was set to close.

According to Jersey Shore Online, Debra Fleming, the owner of Ocean County's Cedar Creek Campground announced that the campground would cease to operate moving forward.

That left a pretty big question of what would happen to the large parcel of land that the campground sat on.

There was apparently one proposal on the table that would allow a developer to build a few new hundred homes in Berkley, according to Jersey Shore Online.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like that's going to happen.

What Is The Future For Ocean County's Cedar Creek Campground?

It was reported on Jersey Shore Online that the owner of Cedar Creek decided the land should in fact be preserved rather than developed and the land has since been sold to Ocean County.

That being said, what's going to happen with all that space?

Patch reports that there are a few ideas out there right now.

Some people think the campground should be repurposed as a community pool featuring a large Olympic-sized pool for residents to use.

Others believe the land should be repurposed into an equestrian farm where people can come and ride horses around the acreage.

Between you and I, I'm just glad it's been decided that houses aren't going to be built.