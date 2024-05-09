Going to the Shore is one of the most fun things you can do in Jersey.

A day with your feet in the sand and the smell of the ocean surrounding you is a day well spent in my opinion, and Jersey has so many great beaches to choose from.

For example, just the other day Asbury Park was ranked as one of the 24 best beaches in America.

Asbury has a storied history and is definitely on the rise, it's a place my wife and I enjoy visiting as much as we can.

Island Beach State Park was also ranked as one of the best beaches in the state to visit.

For less than the price of a day pass at Seaside Heights, you can enjoy a day overlooking the inlet between Seaside and LBI, enjoying a dog-friendly beach, and hiking.

With so many options, it's no surprise that everyone has their own favorite place to visit at the Jersey Shore.

Cape May NJ Ranked One Of the 14 Best Beaches In Ameria

At this point, it's really no surprise when Cape May makes some sort of 'best of' list.

cape may, nj, new jersey's best beaches, cape may

It's known for its quaint small-town feel and pristine beach, and according to Patch, it's also one of the best places in the state to do some serious bird watching.

I did not know that.

You can enjoy an amazing meal on the dock of the Lobster House, or you can go check out the half-sunk remains of the SS Atlantus at Sunset Beach, or you can just get lost in some of the town's gorgeous architecture.

Cape may homes, victorian houses cape may nj, cool beach towns new jersey

If it's not Cape May, what's your favorite place to visit at the Jersey Shore?

By the way, Jersey is more than just beaches, it's a great place to live and raise a family if you're looking for a fresh start!