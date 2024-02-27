What's really cool about living in New Jersey is that there's a little something for everyone.

If you're a beach bum, we've got 130 miles of beautiful beaches for you to relax on.

If you prefer the hustle and bustle of a city, we've got some pretty big places that you can call home, and also offer you easy access to the biggest city in the world, New York.

And maybe you prefer a quieter way of life, well New Jersey has plenty of quiet communities and small towns you can call home.

With all the great options for living in New Jersey, it's no surprise that one of Jersey's metro areas is ranked among the top ten Metropolitan areas in the country!

One NJ City Makes America's List Of Top 10 Metro's To Live In.

Taking into consideration the quality of life, value indexes, desirability indexes, and the job market index only one NJ city made the list of America's top ten metro areas.

The city that made the top of the list of places to live with the best quality of life was Ann Arbor Michigan.

Maybe that's where all the people that are leaving New Jersey are moving to.

According to North Jersey, the city in New Jersey with the highest quality of life is none of than Trenton.

This may come as a surprise, but when you look at the numbers it makes sense.

The median home price is under $350 thousand, rent is just around $1,300, and the median average salary is just over $71,000.

So, if you're looking for a better life in the Garden State, maybe consider Trenton.

