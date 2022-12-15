Get our free mobile app

Although Class B Central has been the Shore Conference’s small-school division since its inception, there have been some big-time teams to reside in B Central over the last decade-plus. Point Pleasant Beach emerged as a championship-caliber program in the early 2010’s, when the Garnet Gulls battled with an Asbury Park program in the middle of its last golden age of winning Group I titles.

The middle of the decade then saw the emergence of Mater Dei and Ranney – both of which won back-to-back Shore Conference Tournament championships, with Ranney going on to win the Tournament of Champions in 2019. Last year, Ranney and Keyport carried the torch for Class B Central, with Keyport reaching the Central Jersey Group I championship game during a 19-win season.

All those great teams have made it hard for some of the small school programs to gain their footing at different points, which is what makes this season such a great opportunity for the five remaining teams in the division. With Ranney switching out to Class C North and Mater Dei closing its doors for good in the spring, there is a void at the top of the division. The last public school team to win an outright division title was Point Beach in 2013-14 and with no more non-publics in the field, that streak is guaranteed to end in 2023.

In predicted order of finish

1. Point Pleasant Beach

Point Beach spent most of the 2021 season just trying to get in the gym while overcoming multiple COVID-related shutdowns, so last year’s 11-12 season was crucial just to give the Garnet Gulls a chance to get comfortable with one another, as well as with now-third-year coach Ed Goodman. Along the way, Point Beach played Central Jersey Group I runner-up Keyport to the wire and won a first-round game in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group I Tournament before playing top-seeded Burlington City tough in a season-ending loss.

Coming off last year’s commendable showing, the Garet Gulls have bigger ideas this year and Kevin Burns is a major reason why. The senior guard was an all-division player as a junior, when at one point, he posted back-to-back triple-doubles and came within three assists or fewer of another one in each of the following three games. Burns will be working with a mostly-new starting lineup, but senior Stephen Seaman is back after finishing third on the team in scoring last year and second in the entire Shore Conference with 3.85 steals per game.

Junior John Coakley saw important minutes last year and now slides into the starting five, as will promising sophomore Scot Crowley and senior Kyle Kolans – the latter of whom helped lead Point Beach to its first ever baseball sectional title last spring. Freshman Jacob Edgecomb is also expected to make a significant impact in his rookie season for Point Beach as the Garnet Gulls look to take advantage of a wide-open Class B Central by winning the program’s first outright division title since 2013-14.

Head Coach: Ed Goodman, third season

2021-22 Record: 11-12 (6-6, fourth in Class B Central)

Key Losses: Anthony Longo, 6-0, Guard; Andrew Laumbach, 6-2, Forward; Andrew Seaman, 5-10, Guard

Projected Lineup (Returning Starters in Bold)

Kevin Burns, Sr., 6-2, Guard

Kyle Kolans, Sr., 5-10, Guard

Scot Crowley, So., 6-0, Guard

John Coakley, Jr., 6-3, Forward

Stephen Seaman, Sr., 6-0, Forward

Off the Bench

Jacob Edgecomb, Fr., 5-11

Jackson Killian, Sr., 6-3

Jamie Setrekian, Jr., 6-1

Bennett Mayer, So., 5-10

Jayden Visconti, Sr., 5-11

2. Keyport

After the final buzzer sounded at Burlington City on March 8, Keyport not only had to come to terms with falling one point short of an epic comeback to win an NJSIAA sectional title, but the Red Raiders also then had to say goodbye to a senior class that changed the trajectory of the program. D.J. Thomson was a two-time All-Shore player for the Group I school, while George Mitchell and Anthony Longo were varsity mainstays for four years. Replacing that trio will be nearly impossible, but part of their legacy was to pass down something upon which this current group can build.

Fortunately for Keyport, there is some real talent remaining. Junior Max Judson and senior Terrek Mimes emerged as important role players around the senior group of last season, with Judson providing some real versatility with his skill at 6-foot-4 and Mimes turning into a knockdown shooter and solid defender. The Red Raiders also bring back exciting, 6-8 sophomore Nas Hart, who was a secret weapon off the bench until he played his way into the starting lineup at the end of his freshman season.

Juniors Mike Ford and Mike Nichols will get the promotion from jayvee to varsity starters and there is a promising group of sophomores ready to aid the cause, but that trio of Mimes, Judson and Hart will drive Keyport throughout its attempt to follow up on a 19-win campaign that ended with a trip to the Central Jersey Group I final.

Keyport sophomore Nas Hart. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) Keyport sophomore Nas Hart. (Photo: Tom Smith | tspsportsimages.com) loading...

Head Coach: Phil Recco, 18th season

2021-22 Record: 19-7 (10-2, second in Class B Central)

Key Losses: D.J. Thomson, 6-4, Guard; George Mitchell, 6-5, Forward; Anthony Longo, 5-10, Guard; Trevor Ahmed, 6-0, Guard; Zyaire Treadwell, 5-9, Guard

Projected Lineup (Returning Starters in Bold)

Max Judson, Sr., 6-4, Forward

Terrek Mimes, Sr., 6-2, Guard

Nas Hart, So., 6-8, Forward

Mike Ford, Jr., 5-10, Guard

Mike Nichols, Jr., 5-11, Guard

Off the Bench

Mason Hospital, Sr., 5-8, Guard

Dominico Dispenza, So., 5-8, Guard

Andrei Matthews, So., 5-8, Guard

Damion Purnell, So., 5-6, Guard

Brayan Rodriguez, So., 5-6, Guard

3. Keansburg

It has been 10 years since Keansburg turned in a winning season, and when looking at the makeup of Class B Central over the years, it is somewhat understandable. There have been years during that stretch in which the Titans had to put up with two games apiece against Ranney, Mater Dei Prep, Point Beach and St. Rose – two state-ranked programs, a perennial Group I contender and another solid non-public program. Throw in some good Keyport and Asbury Park teams over the years and Keansburg has had its hands full just trying to get to .500.

This year, the Titans are staring at a golden opportunity to break that nine-year run of losing seasons and get back into the Shore Conference Tournament for the first time since 2013. Keansburg is bringing back three starters from last year’s squad, led by versatile senior Jahiem Hill, who filled up the stat sheet with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists per game as a junior. Classmates Jordin Bey and Na’Sun Lee are also back in the starting five, while 2021-22 contributors Michael Alonzo and Isaiah Goodman will round out an all-senior starting lineup.

Senior Ryan Christian will add some experience off the bench and Ja’Zier Wynn leads a promising sophomore group that is ready to take on some minutes and help with Keansburg’s planned turnaround. With no more Ranney or Mater Dei in the division, the door is open for Keansburg to compete for more wins in the division while also opening up the schedule to play more games against teams with which the Titans match up better. The result should be a much more competitive overall season and perhaps even the first winning campaign in a decade.

Head Coach: James McCarthy, 15th season

2021-22 Record: 6-15 (2-10, sixth in Class B Central)

Key Losses: Andrew Valle, 6-0, Forward; Mikal Braithwaite, 5-8 Guard

Projected Lineup (Returning Starters in Bold)

Michael Alonzo, Sr., 5-8, Guard

Na’Sun Lee, Sr., 5-7, Guard

Jahiem Hill, Sr., 6-0, Guard/Forward

Jordin Bey, Sr., 6-0, Forward

Isaiah Goodman, Sr., 6-0, Center

Off the Bench

Ryan Christian, Sr., 5-10, Guard/Forward

Ja’Zier Wynn, So., 5-10, Guard/Forward

Matthew Rock, So., 5-10, Forward

Gary Friberg, So., 5-11, Forward

Anthony Figueroa, So., 5-5, Guard

4. Asbury Park

For the second straight year, Asbury Park will be under the direction of a new head coach, with Kenny Ludwig taking the reins after Kyle Weedon jumped in last season after the position unexpectedly opened up just before the first practice. Ludwig takes over a team that only went 4-12, but was competitive outside of four divisional losses to Ranney and Keyport, including a win over 2023 favorite Point Beach. With the division coming back to earth this season following the departure of Ranney, the closure of Mater Dei and some key graduations at Keyport, the Blue Bishops should be even closer to the division’s best teams this season.

Asbury Park returns three starters to the lineup, led by the backcourt duo of Davon Foster and ShaBorn Goodman. Those two proven scorers and creators will get the Blue Bishops going on both ends of the floor, while junior Najmere Brown brings starting experience back to the front court. With the two open spots, Asbury Park will turn to 6-2 sophomore Quiron Drizzle and senior guard Mickey Amato to play supporting roles, with Drizzle giving the Blue Bishops as much size as they will find on this roster.

Freshmen Tyree Nelson and Ny’John Kirkpatrick have a chance at making an instant impact in their first high-school seasons, while junior Asim Tulley can also provide a spark to the lineup as a varsity newcomer. The Blue Bishops have some questions to answer and will again have to adjust to a new coach, but the division offers Asbury Park a chance to thrive again if they can sort out some of the early-season challenges.

Head Coach: Kenny Ludwig, first season

2021-22 Record: 4-12 (4-8, fifth in Class B Central)

Key Losses: Salvador Berardesco, 6-4, Center; Tajier Burrus, 6-0, Forward; Lydell Brown, 5-10, Forward; Zy’Mier Jones, So., 6-4, Guard

Projected Lineup (Returning Starters in Bold)

Davon Foster, Sr., 6-0, Guard

ShaBorn Goodman, Sr., 5-10, Guard

Najmere Brown, Jr., 6-0, Forward

Quiron Drizzle, So., 6-2, Center

Mickey Amato, Sr., 5-10, Guard

Off the Bench

Tyree Nelson, Fr., 5-10

Ny’John Kirkpatrick, Fr., 5-7

Asim Tulley, Jr., 6-0

5. Henry Hudson

Last season came with some growing pains for Henry Hudson – another team that was severely set back by shutdowns during the COVID-shortened 2021 season. On the bright side, it ended with a win over Keansburg in the Admirals second-to-last divisional game and a pair of competitive outings against Highland Park in the regular season and New Egypt in the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group I first round. The Admirals also had an all-division standout in do-it-all senior Demitrius Harvey and will now have to restructure its lineup to account for Harvey’s graduation.

Senior point guard and four-year varsity contributor Jax Ross will take the reins as the new senior leader for Henry Hudson, with classmate Luke Jaccodine returning as the primary source of rebounding and paint presence now that the Admirals can no longer lean on Harvey. Sophomore Jack Fitzpatrick is coming off a strong showing as a freshman starter and is a candidate to lead the Admirals in scoring thanks to his ability to score in close and from the perimeter.

Juniors Jeremy Way and Damyon Sparks-Edwards are in line for the other two starting jobs, while junior Arris Wood will offer some more size for the rotation and freshman Michael Fitzpatrick is another young player ready to make an immediate impact. The makeup of the team is different without Harvey, but the Admirals are hoping the experience that remains and some good vibes at the end of last season will translate into a breakthrough season in 2022-23.

Head Coach: Brian Kelly, third season

2021-22 Record: 4-19 (1-11, seventh in Class B Central)

Key Losses: Demitrius Harvey, 6-5, Forward/Center; Quinn Casey, 5-10, Guard

Projected Lineup (Returning Starters in Bold)

Jax Ross, Sr., 5-10, Guard

Jeremy Way, Jr., 6-0, Guard

Luke Jaccodine, Sr., 6-4, Center

Jack Fitzpatrick, So., 6-1, Guard/Forward

Damyon Sparks-Edwards, Jr., 6-2, Forward

Off the Bench

Arris Wood, Jr., 6-3, Forward

Michael Fitzpatrick, Fr., 5-11, Guard

Mason Eldridge, Sr., 6-2, Forward

Dylan Melnyk, So., 6-2, Forward

Jeff Foulks, Sr., 5-9, Guard

Robert Schweikert, Sr., 6-2, Forward

Phinn Kozic, So., 6-1, Forward

Blakely Smith, Fr., 5-11, Guard

Class B Central Starting Five (With 2021-22 Stats)

Kevin Burns, Point Beach (15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals)

Jahiem Hill, Keansburg (11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals)

Davon Foster, Asbury Park

Nas Hart, Keyport (4.4 points, 4.4 rebounds)

Max Judson, Keyport (8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals)

Breakout Players to Watch

Jack Fitzpatrick, Henry Hudson

Terrek Mimes, Keyport

Jacob Edgecomb, Point Beach

Najmere Brown, Asbury Park

Jordin Bey, Keansburg